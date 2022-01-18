Pre-market Movers: BBI, SXTC, IO, SBEV, SRGA…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.30 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (BBI) is up over 54% at $0.32 ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) is up over 34% at $1.14 Mainz Biomed B.V. (MYNZ) is up over 17% at $24.50 Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (SRGA) is up over 17% at $0.99 Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (CRDL) is up over 12% at $2.24 Vinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG) is up over 10% at $4.50 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) is up over 10% at $2.13 NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NLSP) is up over 5% at $1.15

In the Red

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SXTC) is down over 53% at $0.25 Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (SBEV) is down over 21% at $3.28 Molecular Partners AG (MOLN) is down over 14% at $27.28 OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE) is down over 14% at $0.16 vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) is down over 10% at $0.79 Unilever PLC (UL) is down over 9% at $49.02 Jaguar Health, Inc. (JAGX) is down over 6% at $0.90 Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI) is down over 6% at $0.69 Skylight Health Group Inc. (SLHG) is down over 5% at $0.95

