Pre-market Movers: BBBY, RRD, GKOS, TMBR, IRTC…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 06.15 A.M. EDT).

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is up over 61% at $27.01 R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) is up over 28% at $8.49 Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) is up over 21% at $54.88 iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC) is up over 19% at $91.51 Cerus Corporation (CERS) is up over 18% at $7.92 ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) is up over 16% at $2.74 Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (EKSO) is up over 13% at $4.55 Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) is up over 12% at $51.19 Surgery Partners, Inc. (SGRY) is up over 12% at $46.05 Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LBPH) is up over 8% at $7.95 FG Financial Group, Inc. (FGF) is up over 7% at $6.79 NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP) is up over 6% at $10.13 Genfit SA (GNFT) is up over 6% at $3.74

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TMBR) is down over 21% at $0.63 Gravity Co., Ltd. (GRVY) is down over 19% at $82.32 Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) is down over 17% at $72.15 Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG) is down over 15% at $72.10 Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) is down over 14% at $28.16 Nxt-ID, Inc. (NXTD) is down over 14% at $3.91 Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) is down over 13% at $43.45 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) is down over 12% at $68.28 Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (CRDL) is down over 12% at $2.97 Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) is down over 9% at $1.55 SkyWater Technology, Inc. (SKYT) is down over 8% at $29.70 The OLB Group, Inc. (OLB) is down over 8% at $7.90

