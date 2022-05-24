Pre-market Movers: BBAI, SNAP, CANG, BGXX, NLS…

Markets
(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.00 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (DPSI) is up over 14% at $6.31 SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (SLS) is up over 14% at $3.65 Insulet Corporation (PODD) is up over 11% at $225.25 Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (AJRD) is up over 7% at $42.99 BRC Inc. (BRCC) is up over 7% at $10.47 Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) is up over 5% at $94.62 Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) is up over 5% at $6.33

In the Red

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) is down over 30% at $7.00 Snap Inc. (SNAP) is down over 29% at $15.75 Cango Inc. (CANG) is down over 18% at $2.95 Bright Green Corporation (BGXX) is down over 15% at $11.24 Nautilus, Inc. (NLS) is down over 15% at $2.13 Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is down over 12% at $19.75 Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) is down over 10% at $4.64 The Beauty Health Company (SKIN) is down over 9% at $11 Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. (LXEH) is down over 9% at $2.85 Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) is down over 8% at $202.24 NanoViricides, Inc. (NNVC) is down over 8% at $2.03 Meta Platforms, Inc. (FB) is down over 6% at $182.70

