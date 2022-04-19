Pre-market Movers: AXSM, SST, SAVA, ENSV, SMCI…

Markets
(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.50 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM) is up over 34% at $43.89 Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) is up over 15% at $42.20 4D pharma plc (LBPS) is up over 13% at $5.27 BARK, Inc. (BARK) is up over 13% at $3.76 American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC) is up over 12% at $65.00 Sharps Technology, Inc. (STSS) is up over 12% at $2.37 Zendesk, Inc. (ZEN) is up over 6% at $129.87 Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) is up over 5% at $4.41 ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (ARC) is up over 5% at $4.00 Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (VINE) is up over 5% at $3.74

In the Red

System1, Inc. (SST) is down over 27% at $14.75 Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) is down over 18% at $20.55 Enservco Corporation (ENSV) is down over 16% at $3.04 NETGEAR, Inc. (NTGR) is down over 12% at $20.31 Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) is down over 9% at $23.40 Origin Agritech Limited (SEED) is down over 8% at $7.36 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) is down over 7% at $20.70 Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) is down over 6% at $18.08 IsoPlexis Corporation (ISO) is down over 6% at $2.30

