Pre-market Movers: AWX, GOEV, CSSE, OB, KSPN…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.30 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Avalon Holdings Corporation (AWX) is up over 37% at $3.58 Canoo Inc. (GOEV) is up over 35% at $3.20 Outbrain Inc. (OB) is up over 17% at $5.99 Safe Bulkers, Inc. (SB) is up over 15% at $3.80 Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NVOS) is up over 15% at $2.19 TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD) is up over 12% at $8.55 Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) is up over 11% at $55.99 Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (GLSI) is up over 6% at $9.15

In the Red

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (CSSE) is down over 28% at $5.60 Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN) is down over 16% at $5.71 Excelerate Energy, Inc. (EE) is down over 10% at $18.30 Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (BLDE) is down over 9% at $4.11 Organovo Holdings, Inc. (ONVO) is down over 7% at $2.88 Samsara Inc. (IOT) is down over 5% at $13.00 The Gap, Inc. (GPS) is down over 5% at $8.25

