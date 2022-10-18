Pre-market Movers: AVEO, RMED, GRNA, ARC, INPX…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.05 A.M. ET).

In the Green AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVEO) is up over 38% at $14.47 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) is up over 38% at $7.54 GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) is up over 14% at $2.35 ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (ARC) is up over 13% at $2.55 Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) is up over 11% at $2.98 fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) is up over 9% at $4.44 Ternium S.A. (TX) is up over 8% at $30.00 AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT) is up over 8% at $4.13 Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) is up over 7% at $5.99 Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (LUCY) is up over 7% at $2.04 Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL) is up over 5% at $10.24 CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) is up over 5% at $3.49

In the Red

Inpixon (INPX) is down over 12% at $7.97 Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) is down over 11% at $8.48 Polaris Inc. (PII) is down over 5% at $92.04

