Pre-market Movers: AUTL, MYNZ, FATBB, VLTA, TSLA…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 05.00 A.M. EDT).

In the Green

Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) is up over 32% at $7.37 Mainz Biomed B.V. Ordinary Shares (MYNZ) is up over 23% at $12.36 FAT Brands Inc. (FATBB) is up over 17% at $22.71 Volta Inc. (VLTA) is up over 16% at $10.96 AC Immune SA (ACIU) is up over 16% at $8.55 Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (VINO) is up over 15% at $3.66 Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) is up over 12% at $8.20 Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) is up over 12% at $0.70 EVgo, Inc. (EVGO) is up over 10% at $11.03 Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (SNMP) is up over 10% at $1.35

In the Red

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is down over 5% at $1155.94 ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) is down over 5% at $1.53 Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT) is down over 5% at $1.44

