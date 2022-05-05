Markets
ALB

Pre-market Movers: AUST, HYMC, BLUE, CASA, AMWL…

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 06.50 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Austin Gold Corp. (AUST) is up over 27% at $5.58 Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) is up over 22% at $1.72 Albemarle Corporation (ALB) is up over 14% at $246.23 Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) is up over 14% at $83.47 Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) is up over 9% at $2,300.00 Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) is up over 9% at $89.30 Sunrun Inc. (RUN) is up over 9% at $26.65 STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) is up over 8% at $69.25

In the Red

bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) is down over 21% at $3.47 Casa Systems, Inc. (CASA) is down over 20% at $4.20 American Well Corporation (AMWL) is down over 17% at $2.86 BRF S.A. (BRFS) is down over 13% at $2.42 Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) is down over 9% at $31.11 Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) is down over 9% at $12.79 Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) is down over 8% at $109.33 Wolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF) is down over 8% at $92.50

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALB AMWL BKNG BLUE BRFS CASA ETSY HYMC MAXR RUN SBSW SIMO SRPT STAA WOLF

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular