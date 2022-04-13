Pre-market Movers: ATRS, SRRA, NSTG, RPTX, CFLT…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.15 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Antares Pharma, Inc. (ATRS) is up over 48% at $5.55 Sierra Oncology, Inc. (SRRA) is up over 36% at $54.05 Confluent, Inc. (CFLT) is up over 15% at $43.99 CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) is up over 13% at $4.82 HighPeak Energy, Inc. (HPK) is up over 11% at $24.50 The Macerich Company (MAC) is up over 7% at $15.00 Dakota Gold Corp. (DC) is up over 6% at $5.28 Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (APT) is up over 6% at $4.52 Redwire Corporation (RDW) is up over 5% at $6.38

In the Red

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NSTG) is down over 33% at $22.00 Repare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX) is down over 16% at $9.50 Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) is down over 15% at $5.25 Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB) is down over 10% at $225.28 Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) is down over 9% at $10.43 Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (BPTH) is down over 9% at $3.40 Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (HUDI) is down over 6% at $21.01 Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) is down over 5% at $37.95

