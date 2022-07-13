Pre-market Movers: ATRA, IS, PETZ, TOP, BTTR…

Markets
(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.10 A.M. ET).

ironSource Ltd. (IS) is up over 35% at $3.03 TDH Holdings, Inc. (PETZ) is up over 32% at $2.72 Better Choice Company Inc. (BTTR) is up over 15% at $2.19 Liquidity Services, Inc. (LQDT) is up over 12% at $17.74 Cosan S.A. (CSAN) is up over 7% at $13.47 Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL) is up over 7% at $4.55 Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) is up over 6% at $53.00 BlackBerry Limited (BB) is up over 6% at $5.99

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA) is down over 44% at $4.78 Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited (TOP) is down over 18% at $26.03 Nano Labs Ltd (NA) is down over 10% at $10.83 SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX) is down over 10% at $2.42 Regional Health Properties, Inc. (RHE) is down over 9% at $3.36 HighPeak Energy, Inc. (HPK) is down over 7% at $20 HashiCorp, Inc. (HCP) is down over 5% at $32.22

