Pre-market Movers: ASTR, VG, CEI, CMBM, PTNR…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 07.05 A.M. ET).

Astra Space, Inc. (ASTR) is up over 40% at $13.41 Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) is up over 25% at $20.60 Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI) is up over 25% at $1.52 Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) is up over 15% at $31.95 Partner Communications Company Ltd. (PTNR) is up over 15% at $6.32 Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (DCT) is up over 14% at $32 ObsEva SA (OBSV) is up over 12% at $2.60 Molecular Partners AG (MOLN) is up over 11% at $11.63 Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) is up over 7% at $4.23 NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP) is up over 6% at $5.45 Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (PBYI) is up over 5% at $3.6 Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) is up over 4% at $3.19

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) is down over 13% at $24.54 Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (TUSK) is down over 12% at $2.19 Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) is down over 11% at $8.75 Jowell Global Ltd. (JWEL) is down over 9% at $12.60 Aurora Innovation, Inc. (AUR) is down over 7% at $15.91 Oncorus, Inc. (ONCR) is down over 6% at $5.45 Mechel PAO (MTL) is down over 5% at $2.99

