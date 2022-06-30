Pre-market Movers: ASPN, SCWO, HYPR, DNAY, XCUR…

Markets
(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 06.50 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (ASPN) is up over 52% at $12.84 374Water, Inc. (SCWO) is up over 28% at $3.61 Codex DNA, Inc. (DNAY) is up over 18% at $2.28 Kalera Public Limited Company Ordinary Shares (KAL) is up over 16% at $10.09 Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (GROV) is up over 8% at $6.62 W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) is up over 7% at $4.93 MillerKnoll, Inc. (MLKN) is up over 5% at $29.48

In the Red

Hyperfine, Inc. (HYPR) is down over 28% at $1.93 Exicure, Inc. (XCUR) is down over 17% at $2.28 Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) is down over 13% at $4.68 MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR)is down over 9% at $162.54 Rain Therapeutics Inc. (RAIN) is down over 8% at $4.53 RH (RH) is down over 6% at $220.99 Wayfair Inc. (W) is down over 6% at $45.11 SAP SE (SAP) is down over 5% at $88.45 Earthstone Energy, Inc. (ESTE) is down over 5% at $14.06

