Pre-market Movers: ARQQ, RAD, TBPH, ULCC, EGY…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 06.45 A.M. ET).

Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) is up over 28% at $7.68 Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (TBPH) is up over 17% at $10.10 Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (ULCC) is up over 16% at $12.94 Sypris Solutions, Inc. (SYPR) is up over 11% at $2.45 Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (GROV) is up over 10% at $5.98 Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA) is up over 6% at $6.66 G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (GTHX) is up over 5% at $7.50 Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) is up over 5% at $34.95

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) is down over 24% at $5.03 VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY) is down over 14% at $5.32 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) is down over 8% at $6.82 TDH Holdings, Inc. (PETZ) is down over 7% at $2.70 Azenta, Inc. (AZTA) is down over 6% at $69.55 Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (ILAG) is down over 6% at $5.73 TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD) is down over 6% at $5.01

