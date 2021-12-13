Pre-market Movers: ARNA, FHTX, PTPI, BDR, BLUE…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 07.10 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARNA) is up over 97% at $98.63 Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (FHTX) is up over 35% at $16.27 Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PTPI) is up over 31% at $3.55 bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) is up over 17% at $10.49 American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (AVCT) is up over 15% at $2.64 Puxin Limited (NEW) is up over 12% at $0.36 East Stone Acquisition Corporation (ESSC) is up over 11% at $15.57 Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) is up over 10% at $1.63 Editas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT) is up over 9% at $31.79 Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) is up over 8% at $0.84 Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (BPTH) is up over 6% at $4.95 E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) is up over 6% at $2.00 Eros STX Global Corporation (ESGC) is up over 6% at $0.27

In the Red

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (BDR) is down over 24% at $0.66 Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (ATXI) is down over 15% at $1.11 TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD) is down over 14% at $0.39 Vasta Platform Limited (VSTA) is down over 7% at $4.25 Energy Focus, Inc. (EFOI) is down over 5% at $3.26

