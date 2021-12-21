Pre-market Movers: ARDS, RELI, ALDX, QNRX, AQST…

Markets
(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.10 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARDS) is up over 85% at $4.70 Reliance Global Group, Inc. (RELI) is up over 65% at $5.04 Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (QNRX) is up over 37% at $2.54 Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) is up over 22% at $13.76 Biofrontera Inc. (BFRI) is up over 21% at $9.22 uCloudlink Group Inc. (UCL) is up over 13% at $3.02 CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) is up over 12% at $0.57 Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is up over 7% at $88.31 China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (PLIN) is up over 7% at $1.74 Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) is up over 6% at $39.28

In the Red

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (ALDX) is down over 38% at $4.42 Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST) is down over 30% at $4.35 CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX) is down over 22% at $5.01 DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) is down over 18% at $2.21 SeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC) is down over 15% at $1.78 Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (BLIN) is down over 12% at $2.35 Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) is down over 12% at $1.89 Mmtec, Inc. (MTC) is down over 8% at $0.80 Genfit SA (GNFT) is down over 6% at $5.26 Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) is down over 5% at $190.50 Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (ADGI) is down over 5% at $9.46

