Pre-market Movers: APM, BSFC, INPX, UPC, KAVL…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.15 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Aptorum Group Limited (APM) is up over 51% at $2.45 Inpixon (INPX) is up over 12% at $0.47 Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC) is up over 11% at $1.52 Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (KAVL) is up over 11% at $0.66 ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (RETO) is up over 8% at $0.85 Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (KTRA) is up over 8% at $0.40 Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) is up over 7% at $80.15 Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ) is up over 6% at $16.05 SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) is up over 6% at $2.11 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) is up over 5% at $11.49

In the Red

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) is down over 13% at $3.45 NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRBO) is down over 8% at $1.07 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) is down over 7% at $3.30 Vaxxinity, Inc. (VAXX) is down over 6% at $8.00

