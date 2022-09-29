Markets
AMPS

Pre-market Movers: ALPS, VEEE, PEPG, AMPS, AMV…

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 06.40 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc (ALPS) is up over 34% at $7.29 PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) is up over 11% at $3.44 Genius Group Limited (GNS) is up over 7% at $2.37 1847 Holdings LLC (EFSH) is up over 6% at $2.11

In the Red

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (VEEE) is down over 33% at $2.37 PepGen Inc. (PEPG) is down over 16% at $9.16 Altus Power, Inc. (AMPS) is down over 15% at $11.99 Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc (AMV) is down over 12% at $65.90 Ring Energy, Inc. (REI) is down over 8% at $2.16 Hess Corporation (HES) is down over 7% at $99.88 XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is down over 7% at $12.33 Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN) is down over 6% at $5.80 Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) is down over 5% at $84.84 Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) is down over 5% at $11.50

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMPSAPRNEFSHHESIVRMNSTPEPGPLMREIXPEV

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular