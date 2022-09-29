Pre-market Movers: ALPS, VEEE, PEPG, AMPS, AMV…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 06.40 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc (ALPS) is up over 34% at $7.29 PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) is up over 11% at $3.44 Genius Group Limited (GNS) is up over 7% at $2.37 1847 Holdings LLC (EFSH) is up over 6% at $2.11

In the Red

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (VEEE) is down over 33% at $2.37 PepGen Inc. (PEPG) is down over 16% at $9.16 Altus Power, Inc. (AMPS) is down over 15% at $11.99 Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc (AMV) is down over 12% at $65.90 Ring Energy, Inc. (REI) is down over 8% at $2.16 Hess Corporation (HES) is down over 7% at $99.88 XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is down over 7% at $12.33 Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN) is down over 6% at $5.80 Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) is down over 5% at $84.84 Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) is down over 5% at $11.50

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.