Pre-market Movers: AKRO, ETNB, CMRA, RENT, CRDF…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.35 A.M. ET).

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (AKRO) is up over 95% at $24.00 89bio, Inc. (ETNB) is up over 32% at $6.63 Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (CMRA) is up over 25% at $2.40 Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) is up over 16% at $2.65 Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN) is up over 13% at $3.25 Planet Labs PBC (PL) is up over 10% at $6.00 Edgio, Inc. (EGIO) is up over 9% at $3.80 Genius Group Limited (GNS) is up over 6% at $2.69 Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (SHPH) is up over 5% at $42.49

Rent the Runway, Inc. (RENT) is down over 22% at $3.80 Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (CRDF) is down over 17% at $2.65 InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) is down over 9% at $16.92 Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (TLF) is down over 8% at $4.33 Orla Mining Ltd. (ORLA) is down over 8% at $3.12 NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRBO) is down over 7% at $15.39 Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (RVNC) is down over 5% at $26.57 ShiftPixy, Inc. (PIXY) is down over 5% at $25.66

