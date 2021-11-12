Markets
AFIB

Pre-market Movers: AFIB, SNDL, STRN, TISI, RLX…

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.00 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) is up over 21% at $0.87 Stran & Company, Inc. (STRN) is up over 19% at $5.80 RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is up over 17% at $5.28 Missfresh Limited (MF) is up over 15% at $4.78 OppFi Inc. (OPFI) is up over 14% at $8.58 Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (MITQ) is up over 14% at $3.08 Everspin Technologies, Inc. (MRAM) is up over 13% at $7.44 Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) is up over 10% at $9.58 Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) is up over 9% at $56.92 CohBar, Inc. (CWBR) is up over 7% at $0.70 Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (ATXI) is up over 5% at $1.42 Focus Universal Inc. (FCUV) is up over 5% at $9.60

In the Red

Acutus Medical, Inc. (AFIB) is down over 23% at $5.12 Team, Inc. (TISI) is down over 19% at $2.17 AEye, Inc. (LIDR) is down over 12% at $5.70 Qurate Retail, Inc. (QRTEA) is down over 11% at $8.85 Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) is down over 11% at $6.08 Eneti Inc. (NETI) is down over 8% at $9.30 Athersys, Inc. (ATHX) is down over 6% at $1.20

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AFIB ATHX ATXI CODX CWBR FCUV LIDR MRAM OPFI QRTEA RIDE RLX SNDL SOPA STRN TISI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular