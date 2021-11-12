Pre-market Movers: AFIB, SNDL, STRN, TISI, RLX…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.00 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) is up over 21% at $0.87 Stran & Company, Inc. (STRN) is up over 19% at $5.80 RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is up over 17% at $5.28 Missfresh Limited (MF) is up over 15% at $4.78 OppFi Inc. (OPFI) is up over 14% at $8.58 Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (MITQ) is up over 14% at $3.08 Everspin Technologies, Inc. (MRAM) is up over 13% at $7.44 Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) is up over 10% at $9.58 Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) is up over 9% at $56.92 CohBar, Inc. (CWBR) is up over 7% at $0.70 Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (ATXI) is up over 5% at $1.42 Focus Universal Inc. (FCUV) is up over 5% at $9.60

In the Red

Acutus Medical, Inc. (AFIB) is down over 23% at $5.12 Team, Inc. (TISI) is down over 19% at $2.17 AEye, Inc. (LIDR) is down over 12% at $5.70 Qurate Retail, Inc. (QRTEA) is down over 11% at $8.85 Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) is down over 11% at $6.08 Eneti Inc. (NETI) is down over 8% at $9.30 Athersys, Inc. (ATHX) is down over 6% at $1.20

