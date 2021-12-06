Markets
ACH

Pre-market Movers: AEI, AGLE, TC, CFVI, GCP…

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 07.00 A.M. ET).

In the Green

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (CFVI) is up over 19% at $14.21 GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (GCP) is up over 13% at $30.57 Broadwind, Inc. (BWEN) is up over 11% at $2.35 Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO) is up over 8% at $7.60 Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (ACH) is up over 6% at $12.57 Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) is up over 6% at $5.62 Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) is up over 6% at $0.35 Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC) is up over 5% at $1.74

In the Red

Alset EHome International Inc. (AEI) is down over 40% at $0.65 Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (AGLE) is down over 21% at $4.74 TuanChe Limited (TC) is down over 20% at $2.61 Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) is down over 12% at $5.50 Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) is down over 10% at $8.39 AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) is down over 10% at $8.25 Advanced Human Imaging Limited (AHI) is down over 10% at $4.12 OceanPal Inc. (OP) is down over 10% at $3.67 Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) is down over 9% at $26 Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) is down over 8% at $38.05 CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) is down over 7% at $0.54

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ACH AEI AGLE APVO ASTS BITF BWEN CFVI CNTX CTK GCP HUT OP RIOT TC UPC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular