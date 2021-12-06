Pre-market Movers: AEI, AGLE, TC, CFVI, GCP…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 07.00 A.M. ET).

In the Green

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (CFVI) is up over 19% at $14.21 GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (GCP) is up over 13% at $30.57 Broadwind, Inc. (BWEN) is up over 11% at $2.35 Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO) is up over 8% at $7.60 Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (ACH) is up over 6% at $12.57 Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) is up over 6% at $5.62 Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) is up over 6% at $0.35 Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC) is up over 5% at $1.74

In the Red

Alset EHome International Inc. (AEI) is down over 40% at $0.65 Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (AGLE) is down over 21% at $4.74 TuanChe Limited (TC) is down over 20% at $2.61 Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) is down over 12% at $5.50 Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) is down over 10% at $8.39 AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) is down over 10% at $8.25 Advanced Human Imaging Limited (AHI) is down over 10% at $4.12 OceanPal Inc. (OP) is down over 10% at $3.67 Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) is down over 9% at $26 Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) is down over 8% at $38.05 CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) is down over 7% at $0.54

