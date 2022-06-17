Pre-market Movers: ADXN, FHTX, TBLT, TMDX, GP…

Markets
(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 06.40 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (ELMS) is up over 20% at $0.34 Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (ICMB) is up over 18% at $4.85 TransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX) is up over 17% at $30.49 GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) is up over 16% at $3.90 SES AI Corporation (SES) is up over 12% at $4.50 Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) is up over 10% at $27.06 Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) is up over 10% at $26.99 Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) is up over 8% at $2.51 Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) is up over 7% at $0.15 Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) is up over 6% at $34.89

In the Red

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN) is down over 44% at $1.86 Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (FHTX) is down over 30% at $8.05 ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (TBLT) is down over 26% at $2.24 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RYTM) is down over 10% at $3.50 Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (HSCS) is down over 10% at $2.16 Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (ADN) is down over 6% at $3.73

