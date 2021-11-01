Markets
ABVC

Pre-market Movers: ABVC, BTTX, LAUR, ZSAN, ORPH…

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 05.50 A.M. EDT).

In the Green

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (ABVC) is up over 353% at $11.52

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (BTTX) is up over 119% at $20.42

Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) is up over 42% at $0.86

Orphazyme A/S (ORPH) is up over 23% at $4.80

DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) is up over 17% at $3.57

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) is up over 12% at $6.43

ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) is up over 11% at $2.20

Muscle Maker, Inc. (GRIL) is up over 11% at $1.24

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) is up over 10% at $53.90

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is up over 9% at $16.51

Switchback II Corporation (SWBK) is up over 9% at $10.94

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (MVST) is up over 8% at $9.16

In the Red

Laureate Education, Inc. (LAUR) is down over 42% at $9.99

Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT) is down over 15% at $12.01

Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (HUDI) is down over 9% at $15.68

Retail Value Inc. (RVI) is down over 8% at $5.75

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (AIRS) is down over 4% at $15.14

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ABVC ACHR AIRS BTBT BTTX DBVT GFS GRIL HUDI IO IONQ LAUR MVST ORPH RVI SWBK ZSAN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular