Pre-market Movers: ABVC, BTTX, LAUR, ZSAN, ORPH…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 05.50 A.M. EDT).
In the Green
ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (ABVC) is up over 353% at $11.52
Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (BTTX) is up over 119% at $20.42
Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) is up over 42% at $0.86
Orphazyme A/S (ORPH) is up over 23% at $4.80
DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) is up over 17% at $3.57
Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) is up over 12% at $6.43
ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) is up over 11% at $2.20
Muscle Maker, Inc. (GRIL) is up over 11% at $1.24
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) is up over 10% at $53.90
IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is up over 9% at $16.51
Switchback II Corporation (SWBK) is up over 9% at $10.94
Microvast Holdings, Inc. (MVST) is up over 8% at $9.16
In the Red
Laureate Education, Inc. (LAUR) is down over 42% at $9.99
Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT) is down over 15% at $12.01
Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (HUDI) is down over 9% at $15.68
Retail Value Inc. (RVI) is down over 8% at $5.75
AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (AIRS) is down over 4% at $15.14
