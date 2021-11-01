Pre-market Movers: ABVC, BTTX, LAUR, ZSAN, ORPH…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 05.50 A.M. EDT).

In the Green

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (ABVC) is up over 353% at $11.52

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (BTTX) is up over 119% at $20.42

Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) is up over 42% at $0.86

Orphazyme A/S (ORPH) is up over 23% at $4.80

DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) is up over 17% at $3.57

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) is up over 12% at $6.43

ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) is up over 11% at $2.20

Muscle Maker, Inc. (GRIL) is up over 11% at $1.24

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) is up over 10% at $53.90

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is up over 9% at $16.51

Switchback II Corporation (SWBK) is up over 9% at $10.94

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (MVST) is up over 8% at $9.16

In the Red

Laureate Education, Inc. (LAUR) is down over 42% at $9.99

Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT) is down over 15% at $12.01

Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (HUDI) is down over 9% at $15.68

Retail Value Inc. (RVI) is down over 8% at $5.75

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (AIRS) is down over 4% at $15.14

