Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 9, 2025 : DSY, OPEN, NBIS, TSLL, ETHA, NVDA, UNH, TECK, BABA, QS, NIO, CVNA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 62.68 to 23,824.98. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 111,870,106 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited (DSY) is +5.58 at $6.60, with 25,466,779 shares traded.



Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is +0.0801 at $6.12, with 13,362,315 shares traded. OPEN's current last sale is 644.22% of the target price of $0.95.



Nebius Group N.V. (NBIS) is +34.82 at $98.88, with 5,029,387 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NBIS is in the "buy range".



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.1 at $13.26, with 4,220,212 shares traded. This represents a 110.81% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) is +0.57 at $33.03, with 2,815,416 shares traded. This represents a 200.55% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.77 at $169.08, with 2,406,874 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.16. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) is +12.35 at $332.60, with 2,244,208 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UNH is in the "buy range".



Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) is +6.34 at $41.45, with 2,074,978 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TECK is in the "buy range".



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +3.81 at $145.01, with 1,404,697 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is +0.32 at $9.81, with 1,348,131 shares traded. QS's current last sale is 159.51% of the target price of $6.15.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.04 at $6.13, with 988,188 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 111.45% of the target price of $5.5.



Carvana Co. (CVNA) is unchanged at $372.73, with 780,538 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CVNA is in the "buy range".

