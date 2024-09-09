Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 9, 2024 : SQQQ, NVDA, TERN, SMMT, PLTR, TSLL, NVD, NIO, SQSP, BABA, DELL, GME

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 120.74 to 18,542.05. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 50,327,701 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.17 at $9.55, with 6,238,290 shares traded.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.999 at $103.83, with 4,888,483 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TERN) is +2.09 at $9.90, with 4,221,942 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TERN is in the "buy range".



Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT) is +3.96 at $16.23, with 3,399,516 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for SMMT is 9.932846; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +2.5594 at $32.89, with 2,971,525 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 126.5% of the target price of $26.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.3712 at $9.57, with 2,637,599 shares traded.



GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NVD) is -0.0308 at $2.46, with 2,614,003 shares traded.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.12 at $4.90, with 1,426,397 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 89.09% of the target price of $5.5.



Squarespace, Inc. (SQSP) is +0.9 at $46.20, with 896,222 shares traded. SQSP's current last sale is 105% of the target price of $44.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -0.26 at $80.92, with 588,462 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) is +5.02 at $107.02, with 505,578 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DELL is in the "buy range".



GameStop Corporation (GME) is -0.34 at $23.58, with 336,509 shares traded.GME is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 9/10/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.01 per share, which represents a -3 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

