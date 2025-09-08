Pre-Market
Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 8, 2025 : OPEN, TSLL, QS, RAPP, HOOD, PL, NVDA, ASTS, NIO, LDI, BABA, T

September 08, 2025 — 08:28 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 65.14 to 23,717.58. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 109,271,502 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is +0.41 at $7.06, with 15,995,573 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.25 at $13.76, with 8,362,437 shares traded. This represents a 118.76% increase from its 52 Week Low.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is +1.96 at $9.80, with 6,519,128 shares traded. QS's current last sale is 159.35% of the target price of $6.15.

Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. (RAPP) is +25.63 at $39.99, with 3,424,597 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for RAPP is 18.50878; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) is +8.12 at $109.37, with 3,273,514 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HOOD is in the "buy range".

Planet Labs PBC (PL) is +1.03 at $7.56, with 3,239,965 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PL is in the "buy range".

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.36 at $167.38, with 2,900,984 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.16. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) is -5.36 at $37.05, with 2,204,183 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.17. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ASTS is in the "buy range".

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.0798 at $6.03, with 2,014,674 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 109.63% of the target price of $5.5.

loanDepot, Inc. (LDI) is +0.53 at $3.42, with 1,951,199 shares traded. LDI's current last sale is 201.18% of the target price of $1.7.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +4.769 at $140.35, with 1,114,286 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".

AT&T Inc. (T) is -1.34 at $28.25, with 655,691 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".

