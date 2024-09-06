News & Insights

NIO

Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 6, 2024 : NIO, DIS, PATH, PLTR, ULS, DG

September 06, 2024 — 08:28 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -94.83 to 18,835.5. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 69,821,615 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.03 at $4.88, with 2,221,923 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 88.73% of the target price of $5.5.

Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) is -0.07 at $88.58, with 407,190 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DIS is in the "buy range".

UiPath, Inc. (PATH) is +1.0489 at $13.79, with 400,289 shares traded. PATH's current last sale is 95.1% of the target price of $14.5.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.11 at $30.05, with 393,467 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 115.58% of the target price of $26.

UL Solutions Inc. (ULS) is +0.1 at $50.00, with 328,414 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ULS is in the "buy range".

Dollar General Corporation (DG) is -0.01 at $80.40, with 307,035 shares traded. DG's current last sale is 80.4% of the target price of $100.

