Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 5, 2025 : OPEN, TSLL, SCAG, SQQQ, MRK, NVDA, KO, AVGO, SNAP, FIG, WMT, NIO

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 147.96 to 23,780.97. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 100,628,631 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is +0.27 at $6.23, with 12,819,663 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.45 at $13.06, with 12,483,896 shares traded. This represents a 107.63% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Scage Future (SCAG) is +0.8572 at $4.48, with 5,750,902 shares traded.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.2299 at $17.26, with 4,600,165 shares traded. This represents a 3.29% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) is +0.08 at $84.13, with 4,386,213 shares traded. MRK's current last sale is 84.13% of the target price of $100.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -2.16 at $169.50, with 4,330,197 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.16. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is +0.01 at $68.26, with 4,224,508 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is +39.72 at $345.82, with 4,017,292 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AVGO is in the "buy range".



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.0103 at $7.10, with 2,665,264 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.04. SNAP's current last sale is 78.89% of the target price of $9.



Figma, Inc. (FIG) is -2.06 at $52.50, with 1,356,806 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Walmart Inc. (WMT) is -0.13 at $100.80, with 1,227,431 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.6. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WMT is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.04 at $6.17, with 1,203,709 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 115.33% of the target price of $5.35.

