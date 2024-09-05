Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 5, 2024 : NVDA, TSLL, SQQQ, TSLA, XOM, NIO, NVD, FYBR, KO, PCG, AI, UPS

News & Insights

Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 5, 2024

September 05, 2024 — 08:28 am EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com ->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -86.4 to 18,835. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 53,386,964 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -1.39 at $104.82, with 9,192,405 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.43 at $10.52, with 7,025,292 shares traded. This represents a 112.96% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.1697 at $9.18, with 5,724,465 shares traded. This represents a 28.57% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +4.69 at $224.10, with 3,392,417 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 100.95% of the target price of $222.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is +0.2649 at $114.32, with 3,286,734 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XOM is in the "buy range".

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.2 at $4.44, with 3,163,587 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 80.73% of the target price of $5.5.

GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NVD) is +0.0797 at $2.42, with 2,376,656 shares traded. This represents a 51.23% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (FYBR) is -3.67 at $35.01, with 1,818,032 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is unchanged at $72.56, with 1,419,125 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is +0.09 at $20.52, with 1,145,573 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) is -4.51 at $18.50, with 909,378 shares traded. AI's current last sale is 62.71% of the target price of $29.5.

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) is -0.702 at $128.22, with 466,002 shares traded. UPS's current last sale is 89.04% of the target price of $144.

