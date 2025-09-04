Pre-Market
Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 4, 2025 : BSLK, NVDA, TSLL, OPEN, SNAP, NIO, SQQQ, NKE, LUMN, AI, KDP, AEO

September 04, 2025 — 08:29 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 15.58 to 23,430.42. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 116,422,282 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. (BSLK) is +1.53 at $4.42, with 19,923,601 shares traded.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.48 at $171.10, with 6,115,070 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.16. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.26 at $12.54, with 5,451,456 shares traded. This represents a 99.36% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is +0.05 at $5.18, with 4,235,372 shares traded. OPEN's current last sale is 545.26% of the target price of $0.95.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.0299 at $7.28, with 4,009,399 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.11. SNAP's current last sale is 80.89% of the target price of $9.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.24 at $6.08, with 2,606,380 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 125.36% of the target price of $4.85.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.09 at $17.90, with 2,405,224 shares traded. This represents a 7.12% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Nike, Inc. (NKE) is +0.38 at $75.12, with 2,095,846 shares traded. NKE's current last sale is 95.09% of the target price of $79.

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) is +0.01 at $4.73, with 1,774,105 shares traded. LUMN's current last sale is 113.29% of the target price of $4.175.

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) is -2.38 at $14.30, with 1,652,341 shares traded. AI's current last sale is 62.17% of the target price of $23.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) is +0.02 at $29.11, with 1,636,632 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KDP is in the "buy range".

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) is +3.2001 at $16.82, with 1,386,595 shares traded. AEO's current last sale is 152.91% of the target price of $11.

