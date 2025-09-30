Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 30, 2025 : TSLL, IONZ, OPEN, TSLQ, WOLF, QS, INTC, SQQQ, NIO, SMR, CCL, BTI

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -4.64 to 24,606.71. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 88,797,341 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.22 at $20.76, with 10,915,663 shares traded. This represents a 230.05% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Defiance Daily Target 2x Short IONQ ETF (IONZ) is +0.29 at $5.02, with 5,645,330 shares traded. This represents a 44.62% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is -0.1502 at $8.05, with 4,815,641 shares traded. OPEN's current last sale is 804.98% of the target price of $1.



Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (TSLQ) is +0.0988 at $8.19, with 4,338,612 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Wolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF) is +4.9 at $27.00, with 3,848,528 shares traded.



QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is +0.45 at $12.83, with 3,804,995 shares traded. QS's current last sale is 183.29% of the target price of $7.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.615 at $33.87, with 2,667,745 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 147.24% of the target price of $23.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.0588 at $15.40, with 2,474,001 shares traded. This represents a 1.98% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.08 at $7.29, with 2,294,371 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 106.42% of the target price of $6.85.



NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is -1.38 at $36.78, with 1,589,843 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 91.95% of the target price of $40.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is unchanged at $29.40, with 1,344,403 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CCL is in the "buy range".



British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) is -0.02 at $52.81, with 1,301,020 shares traded. BTI's current last sale is 88.02% of the target price of $60.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.