Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 30, 2024 : NIO, NVDA, PRME, SQQQ, TTEC, TSLL, IQ, BABA, F, BEKE, STLA, XPEV

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -76.39 to 19,932.23. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 77,178,723 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.96 at $7.48, with 13,748,072 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 130.09% of the target price of $5.75.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -3.35 at $118.05, with 6,565,547 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Prime Medicine, Inc. (PRME) is +0.62 at $4.08, with 6,336,147 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for PRME is 27.153038; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.075 at $7.53, with 6,315,187 shares traded. This represents a 5.69% increase from its 52 Week Low.



TTEC Holdings, Inc. (TTEC) is +1.61 at $5.66, with 4,832,384 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for TTEC is 9.227654; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.15 at $13.56, with 3,976,186 shares traded. This represents a 174.49% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is +0.33 at $3.16, with 2,709,575 shares traded. IQ's current last sale is 83.16% of the target price of $3.8.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +5.29 at $112.62, with 2,376,898 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.39 at $10.39, with 1,918,908 shares traded. F's current last sale is 79.92% of the target price of $13.



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is +2.8 at $22.80, with 1,861,462 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BEKE is in the "buy range".



Stellantis N.V. (STLA) is -2.11 at $13.95, with 1,796,607 shares traded. STLA's current last sale is 55.98% of the target price of $24.92.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +1.0797 at $13.80, with 1,325,637 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XPEV is in the "buy range".

