Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 3, 2025 : STI, OPEN, TSLL, GOOGL, GEG, SQQQ, NIO, M, AMCR, SMR, JOBY, SNAP

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 170.84 to 23,401.95. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 157,584,950 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Solidion Technology, Inc. (STI) is +4.4598 at $7.74, with 40,839,186 shares traded.



Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is +0.2699 at $5.36, with 13,124,136 shares traded. OPEN's current last sale is 564.2% of the target price of $0.95.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.42 at $12.37, with 7,467,304 shares traded. This represents a 96.66% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is +13.93 at $225.28, with 6,760,690 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



Great Elm Group, Inc. (GEG) is +0.639 at $3.20, with 6,248,345 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.37 at $18.03, with 4,703,233 shares traded. This represents a 7.9% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.17 at $6.41, with 2,426,674 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 150.82% of the target price of $4.25.



Macy's Inc (M) is +1.61 at $15.10, with 1,823,936 shares traded. M's current last sale is 116.15% of the target price of $13.



Amcor plc (AMCR) is -0.02 at $8.40, with 1,374,065 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.24. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMCR is in the "buy range".



NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is +1.96 at $39.20, with 1,057,407 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 100.51% of the target price of $39.



Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) is +0.22 at $13.60, with 746,721 shares traded. JOBY's current last sale is 194.29% of the target price of $7.



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -0.01 at $7.32, with 650,757 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.11. SNAP's current last sale is 81.33% of the target price of $9.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.