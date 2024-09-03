Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 3, 2024 : F, NIO, PFE, VZ, BDX, XYL

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -94.82 to 19,479.82. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 82,147,654 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.1 at $11.09, with 1,406,426 shares traded. F's current last sale is 85.31% of the target price of $13.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.02 at $4.02, with 941,246 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 9/5/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.46 per share, which represents a -51 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.56 at $28.45, with 615,189 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 83.68% of the target price of $34.



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is unchanged at $41.78, with 583,275 shares traded. VZ's current last sale is 92.84% of the target price of $45.



Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is -0.06 at $242.35, with 562,598 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $3.66. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BDX is in the "buy range".



Xylem Inc. (XYL) is unchanged at $137.53, with 557,041 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XYL is in the "buy range".

