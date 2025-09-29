Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 29, 2025 : TSLL, INTC, LRMR, NUAI, SQQQ, OPEN, LAC, BBAI, NIO, NVO, BABA, CCL

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 153.78 to 24,657.63. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 133,563,296 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.339 at $21.05, with 10,021,004 shares traded. This represents a 234.64% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.6798 at $34.82, with 5,477,229 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (LRMR) is -1.305 at $3.79, with 5,162,930 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LRMR is in the "buy range".



New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NUAI) is +0.17 at $2.01, with 4,898,551 shares traded.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.28 at $15.27, with 4,131,995 shares traded. This represents a .2% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is +0.02 at $8.83, with 3,884,625 shares traded. OPEN's current last sale is 883% of the target price of $1.



Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) is -0.15 at $6.18, with 1,828,471 shares traded. LAC's current last sale is 131.49% of the target price of $4.7.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.15 at $6.88, with 1,620,801 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 114.67% of the target price of $6.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.13 at $7.17, with 1,518,557 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 104.67% of the target price of $6.85.



Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is -1.63 at $53.98, with 1,357,934 shares traded. NVO's current last sale is 90.72% of the target price of $59.5.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +5.91 at $177.82, with 1,044,686 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.5825 at $31.20, with 970,588 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Aug 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.32. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CCL is in the "buy range".

