Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 27, 2024 : NIO, NVDA, IONQ, SQQQ, TSLL, SHV, JD, BABA, PDD, XPEV, TAL, BEKE

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 46.34 to 20,161.88. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 44,950,701 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.23 at $6.01, with 5,418,543 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 104.52% of the target price of $5.75.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.36 at $123.68, with 3,675,971 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +0.89 at $8.95, with 2,679,387 shares traded. IONQ's current last sale is 74.58% of the target price of $12.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.0103 at $7.31, with 2,582,066 shares traded. This represents a 2.66% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.21 at $13.28, with 2,456,241 shares traded. This represents a 168.83% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) is +0.04 at $110.63, with 1,886,557 shares traded. This represents a .71% increase from its 52 Week Low.



JD.com, Inc. (JD) is +1.31 at $39.30, with 1,857,970 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +0.9193 at $105.99, with 1,762,042 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) is +2.45 at $131.85, with 1,536,948 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PDD is in the "buy range".



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.49 at $12.16, with 1,239,922 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XPEV is in the "buy range".



TAL Education Group (TAL) is +0.66 at $10.94, with 795,677 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TAL is in the "strong buy range".



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is +0.35 at $20.04, with 679,184 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BEKE is in the "buy range".

