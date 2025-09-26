Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 26, 2025 : TSLL, INTC, IONZ, TSLQ, SQQQ, LAC, OPEN, NIO, BBAI, IONQ, JPM, BABA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 113.1 to 24,510.41. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 179,803,300 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.28 at $19.47, with 14,968,150 shares traded. This represents a 209.54% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +1.4599 at $35.45, with 14,715,027 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Defiance Daily Target 2x Short IONQ ETF (IONZ) is +0.1512 at $4.26, with 9,293,638 shares traded. This represents a 22.76% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (TSLQ) is -0.12 at $8.78, with 7,790,473 shares traded. This represents a 8.26% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.04 at $15.70, with 4,769,362 shares traded. This represents a 3.02% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) is -0.311 at $7.06, with 4,322,033 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is -0.14 at $8.95, with 3,935,008 shares traded. OPEN's current last sale is 895% of the target price of $1.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.12 at $7.35, with 1,888,986 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 107.3% of the target price of $6.85.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is -0.0608 at $7.08, with 1,123,729 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 117.99% of the target price of $6.



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is -1.28 at $68.15, with 1,106,314 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IONQ is in the "buy range".



J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) is +1.025 at $314.48, with 1,049,651 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $4.78. JPM's current last sale is 103.11% of the target price of $305.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -3.32 at $172.15, with 825,083 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.