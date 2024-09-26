Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 26, 2024 : SQQQ, NVDA, NIO, TBIO, MU, TSLL, BABA, TQQQ, BEKE, SWN, XPEV, PLTR

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 281.35 to 20,253.96. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 79,188,002 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.32 at $7.15, with 10,624,332 shares traded. This represents a .14% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +2.97 at $126.48, with 8,621,965 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.4295 at $6.08, with 5,855,177 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 105.73% of the target price of $5.75.



Telesis Bio, Inc. (TBIO) is +2.651 at $4.97, with 5,453,572 shares traded.



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is +16.49 at $112.26, with 4,056,421 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MU is in the "buy range".



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.4 at $13.77, with 3,285,848 shares traded. This represents a 178.74% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +7.72 at $103.18, with 2,751,782 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +3.1317 at $74.80, with 2,697,704 shares traded. This represents a 145.49% increase from its 52 Week Low.



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is +2.46 at $18.81, with 2,081,361 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BEKE is in the "buy range".



Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is +0.05 at $6.78, with 2,001,517 shares traded. SWN's current last sale is 84.75% of the target price of $8.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.9496 at $11.38, with 935,329 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XPEV is in the "buy range".



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.22 at $37.34, with 790,964 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 143.62% of the target price of $26.

