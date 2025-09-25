Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 25, 2025 : PEPG, LAC, TSLL, OPEN, RIG, INTC, CIFR, IONZ, OKLO, BBAI, BB, QBTS

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -179.9 to 24,323.67. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 256,184,714 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



PepGen Inc. (PEPG) is +3.9706 at $6.63, with 48,564,958 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PEPG is in the "buy range".



Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) is +1.23 at $7.24, with 32,488,021 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.56 at $20.47, with 16,427,672 shares traded. This represents a 225.44% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is +0.5 at $8.73, with 15,378,029 shares traded. OPEN's current last sale is 918.95% of the target price of $0.95.



Transocean Ltd. (RIG) is -0.58 at $3.06, with 13,331,834 shares traded. RIG's current last sale is 76.5% of the target price of $4.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.4797 at $31.70, with 12,271,021 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 137.82% of the target price of $23.



Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) is -0.2713 at $13.87, with 12,115,886 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CIFR is in the "buy range".



Defiance Daily Target 2x Short IONQ ETF (IONZ) is +0.3 at $3.97, with 9,922,865 shares traded. This represents a 14.37% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Oklo Inc. (OKLO) is -19.2313 at $111.94, with 6,137,909 shares traded. OKLO's current last sale is 151.27% of the target price of $74.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is -0.45 at $7.14, with 4,401,715 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 119% of the target price of $6.



BlackBerry Limited (BB) is +0.1 at $4.37, with 3,169,728 shares traded. BB's current last sale is 92% of the target price of $4.75.



D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is -1.54 at $26.18, with 2,089,188 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QBTS is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.