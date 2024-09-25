Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 25, 2024 : NVDA, NIO, SQQQ, MFG, T, MU, CSCO, TSLL, RITM, GILD, F, EBS

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -6.9 to 19,937.94. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 49,234,984 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.76 at $121.63, with 5,375,127 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.18 at $5.76, with 4,196,216 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 100.17% of the target price of $5.75.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.0395 at $7.54, with 3,172,319 shares traded. This represents a 5.6% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (MFG) is -0.13 at $3.98, with 2,309,834 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MFG is in the "strong buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.0099 at $21.60, with 2,182,420 shares traded. T's current last sale is 100.46% of the target price of $21.5.



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is +0.55 at $94.55, with 2,107,095 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Micron to Unveil Memory Design Center in Atlanta



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $52.52, with 1,923,122 shares traded. CSCO's current last sale is 95.49% of the target price of $55.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.1 at $13.00, with 1,907,283 shares traded. This represents a 163.16% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) is -0.53 at $11.28, with 1,591,561 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RITM is in the "buy range".



Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) is unchanged at $83.79, with 1,587,565 shares traded. GILD's current last sale is 99.75% of the target price of $84.



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.18 at $10.69, with 1,266,865 shares traded. F's current last sale is 82.23% of the target price of $13.



Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) is +0.5476 at $6.66, with 992,651 shares traded. EBS's current last sale is 83.22% of the target price of $8.

