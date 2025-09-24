Pre-Market
Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 24, 2025 : LAC, OPEN, TSLL, IONZ, IAS, BITF, BABA, SQQQ, BBAI, QBTS, AEG, NIO

September 24, 2025 — 08:29 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 48.5 to 24,628.67. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 125,445,997 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) is +2.15 at $5.22, with 19,874,457 shares traded. LAC's current last sale is 111.06% of the target price of $4.7.

Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is +0.57 at $7.66, with 14,780,657 shares traded. OPEN's current last sale is 806.32% of the target price of $0.95.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.22 at $19.72, with 8,966,875 shares traded. This represents a 213.51% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Defiance Daily Target 2x Short IONQ ETF (IONZ) is +0.02 at $3.59, with 5,043,433 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) is +1.71 at $10.17, with 4,713,256 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for IAS is 8.775044; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) is +0.0297 at $2.62, with 3,838,763 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BITF is in the "buy range".

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +14.36 at $177.44, with 3,688,429 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.0774 at $15.28, with 3,453,465 shares traded. This represents a .25% increase from its 52 Week Low.

BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.09 at $8.08, with 2,553,553 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 134.67% of the target price of $6.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is +1.18 at $28.70, with 2,537,862 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Aegon Ltd. (AEG) is +0.07 at $8.10, with 1,377,258 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AEG is in the "buy range".

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.15 at $7.08, with 1,323,212 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 111.5% of the target price of $6.35.

