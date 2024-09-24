Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 24, 2024 : TSLL, NIO, SQQQ, NVDA, TSLA, HE, JD, TQQQ, MFG, BABA, VALE, XPEV

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 35.76 to 19,887.96. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 61,615,996 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.4703 at $13.12, with 4,698,404 shares traded. This represents a 165.59% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.39 at $5.71, with 4,236,999 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 99.3% of the target price of $5.75.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.0498 at $7.72, with 3,960,497 shares traded. This represents a 8.13% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.05 at $116.31, with 3,499,634 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +4.38 at $254.38, with 2,392,257 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 114.59% of the target price of $222.



Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) is -1.25 at $9.65, with 2,352,199 shares traded. HE's current last sale is 64.33% of the target price of $15.



JD.com, Inc. (JD) is +2.2 at $31.96, with 2,166,027 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for JD is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.33 at $70.98, with 1,854,371 shares traded. This represents a 132.95% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (MFG) is -0.107 at $4.05, with 1,607,494 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MFG is in the "strong buy range".



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +4.92 at $95.01, with 1,435,544 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



VALE S.A. (VALE) is +0.46 at $10.86, with 985,126 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VALE is in the "buy range".



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.68 at $10.24, with 950,845 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XPEV is in the "buy range".

