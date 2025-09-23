Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 23, 2025 : TSLL, OPEN, IONZ, NVDA, BITF, TSLQ, BBAI, IONQ, NIO, QBTS, BABA, SNAP

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 8.72 to 24,769.79. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 154,416,384 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.5193 at $20.78, with 10,039,320 shares traded. This represents a 230.37% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is -0.34 at $8.04, with 9,606,997 shares traded. OPEN's current last sale is 846.32% of the target price of $0.95.



Defiance Daily Target 2x Short IONQ ETF (IONZ) is -0.2388 at $3.67, with 8,925,068 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -1.46 at $182.15, with 4,933,290 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.17. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) is +0.03 at $3.10, with 2,457,868 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BITF is in the "buy range".



Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (TSLQ) is -0.2 at $8.36, with 2,392,287 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.13 at $7.21, with 2,209,779 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 120.17% of the target price of $6.



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +2.2432 at $74.18, with 2,100,434 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is unchanged at $6.91, with 2,094,135 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 108.82% of the target price of $6.35.



D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is +0.16 at $25.83, with 929,587 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QBTS is in the "buy range".



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +1.05 at $165.30, with 928,352 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.13 at $8.66, with 906,787 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 96.22% of the target price of $9.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.