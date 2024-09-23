Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 23, 2024 : PCG, PLTR, PG, NIO, SNOW, SMR

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 56.36 to 19,847.85. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 90,479,316 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is +0.0819 at $20.16, with 2,510,652 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PCG is in the "buy range".



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.43 at $36.77, with 2,441,745 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 141.42% of the target price of $26.



Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) is -0.42 at $173.80, with 907,043 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PG is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.1 at $5.18, with 874,436 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 90.09% of the target price of $5.75.



Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) is +0.475 at $110.75, with 452,122 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.63. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SNOW is in the "buy range".



NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is +0.3188 at $11.02, with 335,395 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 110.19% of the target price of $10.

