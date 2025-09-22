Pre-Market
Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 22, 2025 : TSLL, IONZ, MBX, OPEN, BBAI, SQQQ, SNAP, IREN, QBTS, BKKT, NIO, KVUE

September 22, 2025 — 08:29 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -62 to 24,564.25. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 170,272,045 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.3298 at $19.96, with 14,199,153 shares traded. This represents a 217.33% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Defiance Daily Target 2x Short IONQ ETF (IONZ) is +0.31 at $4.40, with 9,211,690 shares traded. This represents a 10.55% increase from its 52 Week Low.

MBX Biosciences, Inc. (MBX) is +11.48 at $21.48, with 7,654,759 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for MBX is 16.059876; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is -0.39 at $9.18, with 6,844,420 shares traded. OPEN's current last sale is 966.32% of the target price of $0.95.

BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is -0.1 at $6.75, with 5,069,988 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 112.5% of the target price of $6.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.1798 at $15.73, with 4,971,943 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.67 at $8.83, with 4,449,106 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 98.11% of the target price of $9.

IREN Limited (IREN) is +4.05 at $42.69, with 4,012,126 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is -2.13 at $24.75, with 3,946,915 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (BKKT) is +4.0348 at $14.47, with 3,702,470 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BKKT is in the "strong buy range".

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.04 at $7.33, with 2,432,179 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 115.43% of the target price of $6.35.

Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is -0.8597 at $17.48, with 2,087,106 shares traded. KVUE's current last sale is 78.56% of the target price of $22.25.

