Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 20, 2024 : BNZI, SQQQ, NVDA, TSLL, PLTR, TLT, TQQQ, NKE, NIO, CHWY, SMR, FDX

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 10.16 to 19,849.99. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 87,254,693 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Banzai International, Inc. (BNZI) is +2.07 at $4.95, with 5,995,156 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.04 at $7.80, with 5,492,282 shares traded. This represents a 9.24% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.61 at $117.26, with 3,579,204 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.05 at $12.13, with 2,415,579 shares traded. This represents a 145.55% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.84 at $35.99, with 2,080,877 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 138.42% of the target price of $26.



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is +0.22 at $99.48, with 1,693,845 shares traded. This represents a 20.7% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.24 at $70.34, with 1,516,224 shares traded. This represents a 130.85% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Nike, Inc. (NKE) is +6.34 at $87.32, with 896,588 shares traded. NKE's current last sale is 105.2% of the target price of $83.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.03 at $5.37, with 805,147 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 93.39% of the target price of $5.75.



Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) is -0.99 at $30.11, with 506,358 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.05. CHWY's current last sale is 94.09% of the target price of $32.



NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is +0.48 at $10.09, with 370,492 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 100.9% of the target price of $10.



FedEx Corporation (FDX) is -39.6784 at $260.71, with 343,262 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FDX is in the "buy range".

