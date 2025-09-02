Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 2, 2025 : NIO, TSLL, OPEN, NVDA, SQQQ, BAC, MNKD, TQQQ, TIXT, BABA, SNAP, ACHR

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -332.8 to 23,082.62. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 192,918,332 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.14 at $6.52, with 21,682,127 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 153.41% of the target price of $4.25.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.44 at $11.85, with 11,525,686 shares traded. This represents a 88.39% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is -0.21 at $4.24, with 7,420,295 shares traded. OPEN's current last sale is 446.32% of the target price of $0.95.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -4.49 at $169.69, with 6,633,399 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.11. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.72 at $18.67, with 6,625,690 shares traded. This represents a 11.73% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.3787 at $50.36, with 6,350,863 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



MannKind Corporation (MNKD) is +1.6 at $6.19, with 4,062,375 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MNKD is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -3.53 at $85.83, with 3,221,583 shares traded. This represents a 145.23% increase from its 52 Week Low.



TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TIXT) is +0.5901 at $4.47, with 2,293,976 shares traded. TIXT's current last sale is 131.47% of the target price of $3.4.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +0.4 at $135.40, with 1,965,666 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -0.12 at $7.02, with 1,075,047 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.1. SNAP's current last sale is 78% of the target price of $9.



Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) is -0.2997 at $8.65, with 1,048,864 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ACHR is in the "buy range".

