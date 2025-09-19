Pre-Market
Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 19, 2025 : SNAP, TSLL, INTC, CDLX, OPEN, IONZ, TSLA, NIO, QS, MDT, BBAI, BAC

September 19, 2025 — 08:29 am EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 48.12 to 24,503.01. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 114,084,730 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.02 at $8.46, with 25,279,536 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 94% of the target price of $9.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.43 at $19.22, with 11,231,969 shares traded. This represents a 205.56% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.13 at $30.44, with 10,995,279 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX) is +0.335 at $3.09, with 5,806,282 shares traded. CDLX's current last sale is 176.57% of the target price of $1.75.

Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is +0.19 at $10.13, with 5,419,299 shares traded. OPEN's current last sale is 1,066.32% of the target price of $0.95.

Defiance Daily Target 2x Short IONQ ETF (IONZ) is +0.22 at $4.81, with 5,060,269 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +4.76 at $421.61, with 4,728,383 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 130.73% of the target price of $322.5.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.19 at $7.56, with 2,476,857 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 119.06% of the target price of $6.35.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is +0.12 at $12.25, with 2,121,458 shares traded. QS's current last sale is 175% of the target price of $7.

Medtronic plc (MDT) is +0.4 at $95.99, with 2,012,633 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.71. MDT's current last sale is 95.99% of the target price of $100.

BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.05 at $6.33, with 1,778,554 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 105.5% of the target price of $6.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.1097 at $52.24, with 1,420,679 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

