Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 19, 2024 : TBIO, SQQQ, NVDA, TQQQ, TSLL, SHV, NIO, PLTR, BABA, F, DIS, SO

September 19, 2024 — 08:29 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 391.14 to 19,735.63. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 122,258,862 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Telesis Bio, Inc. (TBIO) is +2.44 at $3.80, with 14,741,043 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.53 at $7.87, with 11,008,574 shares traded. This represents a 10.22% increase from its 52 Week Low.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +3.53 at $116.90, with 6,707,043 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +4.18 at $69.80, with 3,817,498 shares traded. This represents a 129.08% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.6 at $11.22, with 3,081,147 shares traded. This represents a 127.13% increase from its 52 Week Low.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) is +0.01 at $110.47, with 2,805,901 shares traded. This represents a .56% increase from its 52 Week Low.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.27 at $5.29, with 2,489,454 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 92% of the target price of $5.75.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.85 at $37.23, with 961,212 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 143.19% of the target price of $26.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +3.362 at $87.78, with 564,145 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".

Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.27 at $11.25, with 545,773 shares traded. F's current last sale is 86.54% of the target price of $13.

Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) is +1.17 at $94.75, with 526,397 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DIS is in the "buy range".

Southern Company (The) (SO) is +0.2 at $89.21, with 503,894 shares traded. SO's current last sale is 102.54% of the target price of $87.

