Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 18, 2025 : INTC, TSLL, ETNB, AMDL, OPEN, BITF, NIO, BBAI, WOLF, NVO, QBTS, IONQ

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 271.8 to 24,495.49. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 237,348,782 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +7.2 at $32.10, with 62,146,701 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 145.91% of the target price of $22.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.44 at $20.08, with 18,074,893 shares traded. This represents a 219.24% increase from its 52 Week Low.



89bio, Inc. (ETNB) is +7.02 at $15.10, with 17,720,306 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for ETNB is 11.657384; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (AMDL) is -0.8403 at $9.20, with 11,565,459 shares traded. This represents a 232.11% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is +0.2501 at $10.46, with 9,478,932 shares traded. OPEN's current last sale is 1,101.06% of the target price of $0.95.



Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) is +0.43 at $3.48, with 8,785,295 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.21 at $7.24, with 3,960,110 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 114.02% of the target price of $6.35.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.25 at $6.27, with 3,920,826 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 104.5% of the target price of $6.



Wolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF) is +0.17 at $2.89, with 2,619,736 shares traded. WOLF's current last sale is 64.22% of the target price of $4.5.



Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is +4.3976 at $62.60, with 2,282,083 shares traded. NVO's current last sale is 105.21% of the target price of $59.5.



D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is +0.66 at $23.20, with 2,083,357 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +4.35 at $69.79, with 1,661,867 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

