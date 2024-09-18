Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 18, 2024 : LUNR, APLT, NVDA, SQQQ, DASH, KDP, MRK, PLTR, SNAP, NIO, BAC, MPW

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 33.4 to 19,465.8. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 49,797,331 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Intuitive Machines, Inc. (LUNR) is +2.8 at $8.20, with 12,717,630 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LUNR is in the "strong buy range".



Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (APLT) is +1.94 at $6.59, with 5,573,562 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for APLT is 10.724177; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.19 at $115.40, with 4,761,319 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.01 at $8.27, with 2,643,926 shares traded. This represents a 15.83% increase from its 52 Week Low.



DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) is +0.62 at $130.50, with 2,526,270 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DASH is in the "buy range".



Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) is unchanged at $37.50, with 2,114,556 shares traded. KDP's current last sale is 101.35% of the target price of $37.



Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) is -0.04 at $118.25, with 1,509,574 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRK is in the "buy range".



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.49 at $35.96, with 1,034,870 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 138.31% of the target price of $26.



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.01 at $9.43, with 509,154 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 72.54% of the target price of $13.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.03 at $5.44, with 299,062 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 94.61% of the target price of $5.75.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.06 at $39.61, with 260,041 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) is -0.2 at $6.04, with 229,567 shares traded. MPW's current last sale is 120.8% of the target price of $5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.